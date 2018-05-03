Register
    Damascus skies erupt with anti-aircraft fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. Syria's capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons.

    Syrian Kurds: US Intends for Arab States to Deploy Military Contingent to Syria

    The latest joins a series of reports on the US’ alleged establishment of new military bases in Al-Hasakah, as well as in eastern Deir ez-Zor last month.

    According to information received by Sputnik from sources in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Arab coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, has agreed with some Arab countries to send military personnel to the north of Syria and east of the Euphrates. 

    The source reported that countries such as Egypt and Jordan are opposed to such a step.

    Earlier, Mazlum Abdi, commander of the SDF, gave an interview to Arab media in which he stressed willingness to cooperate if Arab forces under the banner of the international coalition are deployed to Syria instead of US units.

    A U.S. soldier, left, sits on an armored vehicle behind a sand barrier at a newly installed position near the tense front line between the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council and the Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    US Military Reportedly Sends More Troops to Syria’s Manbij
    In turn, one of the leaders of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party, Ewwas Eli, in an interview with Sputnik said, “Based on the information we have received, which has not yet been officially confirmed, the US intends to deploy a number of Arab states to the north of Syria as part of the development of a further foreign policy strategy in the region.”

    He went on to say that “The goal of the US is to prevent increased pressure on itself in the region from Turkey, and to strengthen its Syrian policy by attracting the Arab states to its side.” 

    Eli stressed that the leadership of his party has not yet made an official statement regarding the deployment of Arab military forces in the north of the country. 

    The situation in Syria escalated last month, in wake of an alleged chemical attack in the city of Douma on April 7. 

    The incident was used to justify airstrikes against Syria, performed by the US-led coalition, despite Damascus having strongly denied the allegations, adding that the use of chemical weapons in the capital's suburb could have been planned by terrorist groups. 

    Moscow later found "victims" of the claimed attack, who told reporters that they had been forced to participate in the filming.

    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse