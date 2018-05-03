Number of Injured in Earthquake in Southwestern Iran Rises to Over 130 - Reports

Earlier, media reported that about 105 people had been wounded.
Out of 133 persons injured, 32 were transferred to a hospital on board of rescue helicopters, the Tasnim news agency reported.
Earthquake Injures 76 in Southwest #Iran https://t.co/wYNeJY0KJX pic.twitter.com/T0wftuLklK— Yahya Ahmadi (@AhmadyYahya) 3 мая 2018 г.
— Shabbir R Hassanally (@shabbirh) 3 мая 2018 г.
READ MORE: Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hit Southwest Iran, Injuring Over 100 People — Reports
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on May 2, that an earthquake of a magnitude of 5.3 hit Iran north-west of the city of Yasuj at 08:08 a.m. local time (4:08 GMT). A representative of the Iranian National Disaster Management Organization told Sputnik that the earthquake had caused damage to the country's infrastructure and power grids.
Iran is placed on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)