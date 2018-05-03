Register
19:38 GMT +303 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Troops of the Syrian 5th Army Corps join Syrian army units in the south of Deir ez-Zor following the breaking of the ISIL blockade at the main entrance to the city in the south

    Syrian Army Advancing on Area South of Damascus – Reports

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alayeddin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 50

    BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Units of Syrian government forces have advanced into the city of Al Hajar Al Aswad, located to the south of Damascus, breaking the Daesh terrorist organization militants into two isolated groups, local media reported on Thursday.

    According to Syria's SANA news agency, government units advancing from the south met with forces moving from Damascus, thereby leaving militant-held Al Hajar Al Aswad divided into two parts. The army also severed the militants’ supply chains, and continued advancing toward the neighboring Yarmouk refugee camp, the media outlet noted

    READ MORE: Militants Agree to Leave Their Last Stronghold North of Syria's Homs — Reports

    Since late April, Syrian army units have intensified their strikes against militants in Al Hajar Al Aswad, having reportedly inflicted heavy losses on their personnel and equipment. Military operations are expected to continue until the Syrian army regains control over southern Damascus, securing the neighborhood, which is being shelled by terrorists.

    Soldiers near Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk in south Damascus
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
    WATCH Syrian Arab Army Reportedly Liberates Farmlands South of Damascus
    The Syrian army is currently engaged in liberating Damascus neighborhoods from militants. The last stronghold of Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Shamterrorists is located to the south of Damascus in the area consisting of the Yarmouk refugee camp and surrounding settlements.

    Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the crisis, including through negotiations in Geneva and Astana. Russia and Iran, alongside Turkey, are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

    *Daesh (aka the IS, Islamic state, ISIS, ISIL) and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (aka al-Nusra Front, Nusra) are terrorist groups outlawed in Russia 

    Related:

    Syria Attack: 'Nobody Looking for War, But Things Could Spiral Out of Control'
    Mike Pompeo, Jordan's King Agree on 'Urgent Need' to Confront Iran in Syria
    Militants Fired 4 Rockets at Syrian City of Homs on Sunday
    Netanyahu, Putin Discussed Syria, Iran in Phone Talks
    Tags:
    Syrian Arab Army, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chivalry Isn’t Dead: Moscow’s St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Chivalry Isn't Dead: Moscow's St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse