Syrian Army Advancing on Area South of Damascus – Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Units of Syrian government forces have advanced into the city of Al Hajar Al Aswad, located to the south of Damascus, breaking the Daesh terrorist organization militants into two isolated groups, local media reported on Thursday.

According to Syria's SANA news agency, government units advancing from the south met with forces moving from Damascus, thereby leaving militant-held Al Hajar Al Aswad divided into two parts. The army also severed the militants’ supply chains, and continued advancing toward the neighboring Yarmouk refugee camp, the media outlet noted

Since late April, Syrian army units have intensified their strikes against militants in Al Hajar Al Aswad, having reportedly inflicted heavy losses on their personnel and equipment. Military operations are expected to continue until the Syrian army regains control over southern Damascus, securing the neighborhood, which is being shelled by terrorists.

The Syrian army is currently engaged in liberating Damascus neighborhoods from militants. The last stronghold of Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Shamterrorists is located to the south of Damascus in the area consisting of the Yarmouk refugee camp and surrounding settlements.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the crisis, including through negotiations in Geneva and Astana. Russia and Iran, alongside Turkey, are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

*Daesh (aka the IS, Islamic state, ISIS, ISIL) and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (aka al-Nusra Front, Nusra) are terrorist groups outlawed in Russia