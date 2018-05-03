Turkish AKP Nominates Erdogan as Presidential Candidate for Snap Vote – Reports

According to the Anadolu news agency, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced Erdogan's nomination at a parliamentary group meeting. The candidacy was also supported by the allied Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).
The elections were originally scheduled for November 2019, but Erdogan announced in April that the country would hold the vote a year and a half ahead of schedule. He explained his decision by highlighting the country's to change quickly so that it could address current challenges.
Over 240 people were killed and more than 2,000 others were wounded in the unrest, which Ankara blamed on Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen’s movement, referred to by the Turkish authorities as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).
Following the unrest, over 50,000 people were arrested, and more than 140,000 government officials and military officers were dismissed or suspended.
