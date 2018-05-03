Register
    Two of the eight Turkish soldiers, who fled to Greece in a helicopter and requested political asylum after a failed military coup against the government, are escorted by special police forces after the postponement of their interviews for asylum request at the Asylum Service in Athens, Greece, July 27, 2016

    Turkey Issues Warrants for 70 Soldiers Over Suspected Links to Gulen – Reports

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 70 members of the country’s armed forces on suspicion of their alleged links to the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, which Ankara refers to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the Anadolu news agency reported Thursday.

    All the warrants were issued in the central Anatolian province of Konya, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing judicial sources.

    The Konya police launched operations in 34 provinces of Turkey to find the suspects, according to the agency.

    Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wave their national flags and hold a portrait of Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Muslim cleric with Turkish words that read: the Coup nation traitor, FETO (Feto is the nickname of Fethullah Gulen), during a pro-government rally at Kizilay main square, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 20, 2016
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 58 People Allegedly Linked to Gulen – Reports
    Ankara accuses the Gulen movement of masterminding the July 2016 failed coup attempt and has arrested thousands of military personnel, activists, officials and journalists over suspected links to the group. Gulen, who has been residing in the United States since 1999, refuted the allegations on numerous occasions.

    After the coup attempt, which saw over 240 people killed and an estimated 2,000 wounded, Ankara sent documents to Washington to support its demands for Gulen's extradition.

