15:32 GMT +303 May 2018
    Palestinian Dies After Clashing With Israeli Forces on Gaza Border – Official

    GAZA (Sputnik) - A young Palestinian, who was wounded in a clash with Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip border, has succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, Ashraf Kedra, the spokesman for the Health Ministry in Gaza, told Sputnik.

    On April 27, at least eight Palestinians were injured and thousands more suffered from the use of tear gas in a new outbreak of clashes between Gaza residents and Israeli troops.

    "A 19-year-old Palestinian man, who suffered severe injuries last Friday, died in the hospital. The total death toll since March 30 has reached 45 people," spokesman for the Health Ministry in Gaza Ashraf Kedra said.

    Since March 30, Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near the Gaza Strip border, known as the Great March of Return.

    The demonstrators claim the right of return for people displaced during the war after Israel's creation in 1948.

    Dozens of protesters have been killed, and over 1,000 others have been injured as Israeli forces suppress the demonstrations with the use of force.

    The protesters intend to go on with the march until May 15, when they will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the displacement.

