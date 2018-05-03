WATCH Syrian Arab Army Reportedly Liberates Farmlands South of Damascus

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has reportedly regained control over farmlands in the strategically important town of al-Hajar al-Aswad as it stepped up its offensive against remaining Daesh militants south of Damascus.

The footage shows the SAA firing at targets from several sites, with the remaining terrorists reportedly located in the residential area in the southern part of al-Hajar al-Aswad. A correspondent with Syrian state media SANA on the ground reported that the army conducted tactical operations, having targeted “fortified points” – militants and snipers were located inside residential buildings in a bid to block the SAA’s offensive.

Since late April, Syrian army units have intensified their strikes against militants in the town, having reportedly inflicted heavy losses on their personnel and equipment. Military operations are expected to continue until the SAA regains control over southern Damascus, securing the neighborhood, which is being shelled by terrorists.

*Daesh, also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.