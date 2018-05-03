Militants Being Trained in US-Controlled Area Near Syrian al-Tanf - Lavrov

The Russian foreign minister has commented on the situation around the de-escalation zone in Syria's Eastern Ghouta, the training of militants in the areas near the town of al-Tanf as well as Israel with its IAEA data on Iran’s continuing nuclear program.

"And in this area, where Americans have unilaterally declared their territory around the al-Tanf and the Rookban refugee camps, very strange things are happening, including the training of militants, which is being conducted in order for them to continue fighting despite the ceasefire agreements fire," Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

There is one US military base in Syria in the al-Tanf garrison, where training and equipment of armed Syrian opposition forces are conducted.

The Rookban refugee camp is located in the "security zone" next to the US military base al-Tanf, illegally deployed in April 2017 under the pretext of fighting terrorists.

Since 2016, the US has been training Free Syrian Army militants at its military base in al-Tanf, however, it has drawn criticism from Damascus and Moscow, with the latter asserting concerns that Washington was "spewing Daesh mobile groups who make inroads to launch subversive terrorist operations against Syrian troops and civilians."

Iran Nuclear Program

Russia is calling on Israel to immediately provide information on Iran continuing its nuclear program to the International Atomic Energy Agency if it has any, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"If Israel or anyone else received documents which allegedly prove Iran still having plans to develop nuclear weapons, then these documents should be given to the IAEA, which is responsible for implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of action [on Iranian nuclear program] immediately," Lavrov noted.

Evidence of Israel continuing Iran's nuclear weapons program is probably related to an earlier period already taken into account by the IAEA, according to Lavrov

"Experts who participated in the preparation of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan and whose comments I heard show that these documents, refer to past activities that have already been taken into account by the IAEA inspection, "he said.

