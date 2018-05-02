Register
16:13 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saharawi men hold up a Polisario Front flag in the Al-Mahbes area near Moroccan soldiers guarding the wall separating the Polisario controlled Western Sahara from Morocco on February 3, 2017

    Iran Refutes Claims of Ties Between Its Embassy in Algeria, Polisario Front

    © AFP 2018 / Ryad Kramdi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian Foreign Ministry has refuted the statements made by Morocco on cooperation between the Iranian Embassy in Algeria and the Western Sahara independence movement Polisario Front, according to the ministry's statement.

    On May 1, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita threatened to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over what he considered Tehran's military support of the Polisario Front via the Hezbollah movement. According to media reports, Morocco blamed the Iranian Embassy in Algeria for having ties to the Polisario. The Embassy has reportedly refuted the claims.

    "The statement on collusion between the embassy of Iran and the Polisario Front is false," the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.

    Gathering of Polisario troops, near Tifariti (Western Sahara), celebrating the 32nd anniversary of the Polisario Front
    © Wikipedia / Saharauiak
    Morocco to Cut Ties With Iran Over Polisario Front Support - Foreign Minister
    Qassemi noted that the two states' diplomats had discussed this issue. He stressed that Iran recognized the right of any state for security and non-interference in its internal affairs.

    Meanwhile, Bachir Mustapha Sayed, the state councilor of Polisario, told Sputnik that Morocco's allegations against Iran and the Hezbollah movement were false, adding that Rabat had no evidence to substantiate such claims.

    READ MORE: What's Really Behind Morocco's Decision to Cut Ties With Iran?

    Saharawi men hold up a Polisario Front flag in the Al-Mahbes area near Moroccan soldiers guarding the wall separating the Polisario controlled Western Sahara from Morocco on February 3, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Ryad Kramdi
    Morocco Not Planning to Recognize Western Sahara After African Union Readmission
    From 1884 until 1973, the area of Western Sahara was a Spanish colony, when administrative control of the territory was given to Morocco and Mauritania.

    Since 1973, the Polisario Front rebel movement has been engaged in fighting, first against the Spanish colonial forces, and then against Morocco. In 1976, the Polisario Front declared the establishment of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, which was not allowed into the United Nations, but won limited recognition by a number of states. The fighting ended with signing a ceasefire in September 1991. The UN-brokered truce stipulated an independence referendum, which has never taken place.

    Related:

    Iran Deal: 'US Has Been Violating Agreement Ever Since it Was Signed' - Prof.
    Morocco to Cut Ties With Iran Over Polisario Front Support - Foreign Minister
    Iran Nuclear Capability Was More Advanced Than Tehran Admitted, White House Says
    Tensions Flare After Netanyahu's Theatrics: War With Iran on Horizon?
    Israel Doesn't Seek War With Iran - Netanyahu
    Tags:
    ties, Polisario Front, Hezbollah, Nasser Bourita, Bahram Qassemi, Iran, Morocco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse