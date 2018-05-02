At Least 7 Killed, 13 Injured in Daesh Attack on Al Tarmia in Iraq - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least seven people were killed and 13 others were injured in a terrorist attack staged by a sleeper cell of the Daesh* terrorist group on the city of Al Tarmia, located to the north of the Iraqi capital, local media reported on Wednesday.

"The final number of killed and injured as a result of an attack on the city of Al Tarmia, north of Baghdad, totalled seven and 13 people, respectively," a source told Alsumaria TV channel.

According to the source, the attack by the terrorist sleeper cell targeted particular people.

The Iraqi security forces have closed the city's entrances and exits and launched a search operation for the perpetrators of the attack, the news outlet added, citing the source. Meanwhile, the Iraqi security forces' press service refuted media reports about the presence of the Daesh militants in Al Tarmia.

Iraq has long been suffering from activities of various terrorist groups. In 2014, vast territories of the Middle Eastern state were occupied by Daesh.

The Iraqi army has successfully fought back against Daesh over the past year. In December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi declared an end to the country's fight against the jihadists as Iraqi troops re-established complete control over the country's Syrian border.

*Daesh (also known as ISIL, ISIS, IS, Islamic state) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia.