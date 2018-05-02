25 Civilians Killed in US-Led Airstrikes in Syria's Hasakah Province – Reports

According to local sources, the US warplanes targeted civilian homes in the village of al-Fadel, killing more than two dozen women and children and wounding many others.

Syria’s news agency SANA reported, citing local sources that 25 people were killed in the US-led airstrikes on al-Fadel village near the town of al-Shaddadi in the southern province of Hasakah.

Since September 2014, the US-led coalition has been conducting aerial attacks against what it describes as Daesh* targets in Syria without a UN mandate or Damascus’ authorization. The Syrian government has repeatedly accused the military alliance of an illegal presence in the war-ravaged country, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stating that the coalition was targeting and killing civilians, protecting terrorists instead.

According to reports by a non-partisan monitoring group Airwars, from 6,136 up to 9,315 civilians have died as a result of coalition strikes since 2014, while the US-led military alliance said that between 2014 and January 2018 its strikes killed “at least 841 civilians.”

The so-called Syria Observatory for Human Rights, based in London, reported in November 2017 that 2,579 civilians, including 644 children and 470 women, were the victims of US-led airstrikes in Syria over the past 38 months.

