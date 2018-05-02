Register
02 May 2018
    An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALS magnetic launching system, which replaces the steam catapult, and new AAG arrested landing system in the Atlantic Ocean

    25 Civilians Killed in US-Led Airstrikes in Syria's Hasakah Province – Reports

    Middle East
    According to local sources, the US warplanes targeted civilian homes in the village of al-Fadel, killing more than two dozen women and children and wounding many others.

    Syria’s news agency SANA reported, citing local sources that 25 people were killed in the US-led airstrikes on al-Fadel village near the town of al-Shaddadi in the southern province of Hasakah.

    US troops are seen on top of their tanks, as others chat next to an armored vehicle (File)
    © AFP 2018 / RABIH MOGHRABI
    More US, French Convoys Deployed to Northern Syria – Reports
    Since September 2014, the US-led coalition has been conducting aerial attacks against what it describes as Daesh* targets in Syria without a UN mandate or Damascus’ authorization. The Syrian government has repeatedly accused the military alliance of an illegal presence in the war-ravaged country, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stating that the coalition was targeting and killing civilians, protecting terrorists instead.

    According to reports by a non-partisan monitoring group Airwars, from 6,136 up to 9,315 civilians have died as a result of coalition strikes since 2014, while the US-led military alliance said that between 2014 and January 2018 its strikes killed “at least 841 civilians.”

    READ MORE: US-Led Coalition Signals End of Major Anti-Daesh Ops in Iraq

    The so-called Syria Observatory for Human Rights, based in London, reported in November 2017 that 2,579 civilians, including 644 children and 470 women, were the victims of US-led airstrikes in Syria over the past 38 months.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

    Tags:
    airstrikes, US-led coalition, Daesh, United States, Syria
