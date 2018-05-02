Register
06:59 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan addresses supporters during a rally in Yerevan, Armenia April 25, 2018

    Supporters of Armenian Opposition Leader Vow to Hold Rally 'Until Victory'

    © REUTERS / Gleb Garanich
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Supporters of Nikol Pashinyan, an Armenian opposition figure and the only candidate for the post of country’s prime minister, told Sputnik on Tuesday they would hold a rally on Yerevan’s central Republic Square until their leader’s victory.

    Earlier in the day, the Armenian parliament failed to elect Pashinyan as new prime minister. As many as 45 lawmakers voted in his favor, failing to secure the necessary 53 votes. Lawmakers of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) voted against his candidacy.

    Since April 13, Pashinyan has been leading country’s protests which resulted in the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan. The opposition leader was nominated by Armenian Way Out Alliance (Yelq) parliamentary group during Tuesday's special session of country's parliament.

    Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan speaks during a news conference in Yerevan, Armenia April 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Gleb Garanich
    Armenian Protest Leader Calls for Strike as Parl't Fails to Elect Him as New PM
    Protesters told Sputnik they were not going to give up and would "fight as long as it will be necessary." They said they were ready "to rally tomorrow and the day after tomorrow until victory [up to the moment Pashinyan is elected as prime minister]." The statement was made before parliament’s vote results had been announced.

    Earlier on Tuesday, the opposition leader urged his supporters to wait for him on Republic Square, where thousands of protesters have been rallying. They have been listening to lawmakers’ speeches, negatively reacting to those of RPA members.

    The EU External Action Service has called on all conflicting sides in Armenian political processes, including the law enforcement agencies and civil society, to avoid further confrontation.

    "It remains crucial that all parties involved, including the law enforcement agencies and those exercising their right of freedom of assembly and expression, avoid confrontation and show restraint and responsibility, as has been the case in recent days. The European Union continues to encourage all stakeholders, including civil society, to engage in a comprehensive dialogue, in view of the democratic formation of a new government in accordance with the Constitution and in the interest of all Armenians," the statement said.

    Troops of the the Nagorno-Karabakh army are on the first line of defense at a makeshift model of a church they use as an altar
    © Sputnik /
    Azerbaijani MP Warns of Likely Armenian Civil War, Calls for Reclaiming Karabakh
    A political crisis in Armenia broke out earlier in April after Sargsyan was nominated as prime minister. This was largely regarded as a way for Sargsyan, who previously served as president for two terms, to stay in power. Last Monday, Sargsyan resigned amid large-scale anti-government protests. Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan became acting prime minister. However, rallies in the country continued as the opposition demanded an interim prime minister who will not be from the ruling RPA.

    Related:

    Thousands Attend Armenian Opposition Rally in Central Yerevan
    Armenian Opposition Leader Pashinyan Officially Nominated for Prime Minister
    Armenia's Membership in EAEU Beneficial for Yerevan - President
    Nicaraguan Nightmare, Armenian Agitation, MSM Hacks vs Alt-Media Activists
    Tags:
    European Union, Serzh Sargsyan, Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse