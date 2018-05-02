Supporters of Armenian Opposition Leader Vow to Hold Rally 'Until Victory'

Earlier in the day, the Armenian parliament failed to elect Pashinyan as new prime minister. As many as 45 lawmakers voted in his favor, failing to secure the necessary 53 votes. Lawmakers of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) voted against his candidacy.
Since April 13, Pashinyan has been leading country’s protests which resulted in the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan. The opposition leader was nominated by Armenian Way Out Alliance (Yelq) parliamentary group during Tuesday's special session of country's parliament.
Earlier on Tuesday, the opposition leader urged his supporters to wait for him on Republic Square, where thousands of protesters have been rallying. They have been listening to lawmakers’ speeches, negatively reacting to those of RPA members.
The EU External Action Service has called on all conflicting sides in Armenian political processes, including the law enforcement agencies and civil society, to avoid further confrontation.
"It remains crucial that all parties involved, including the law enforcement agencies and those exercising their right of freedom of assembly and expression, avoid confrontation and show restraint and responsibility, as has been the case in recent days. The European Union continues to encourage all stakeholders, including civil society, to engage in a comprehensive dialogue, in view of the democratic formation of a new government in accordance with the Constitution and in the interest of all Armenians," the statement said.Sargsyan was nominated as prime minister. This was largely regarded as a way for Sargsyan, who previously served as president for two terms, to stay in power. Last Monday, Sargsyan resigned amid large-scale anti-government protests. Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan became acting prime minister. However, rallies in the country continued as the opposition demanded an interim prime minister who will not be from the ruling RPA.
