Supporters of Armenian Opposition Leader Vow to Hold Rally 'Until Victory'

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Supporters of Nikol Pashinyan, an Armenian opposition figure and the only candidate for the post of country’s prime minister, told Sputnik on Tuesday they would hold a rally on Yerevan’s central Republic Square until their leader’s victory.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian parliament failed to elect Pashinyan as new prime minister. As many as 45 lawmakers voted in his favor, failing to secure the necessary 53 votes. Lawmakers of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) voted against his candidacy.

Since April 13, Pashinyan has been leading country’s protests which resulted in the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan. The opposition leader was nominated by Armenian Way Out Alliance (Yelq) parliamentary group during Tuesday's special session of country's parliament.

Protesters told Sputnik they were not going to give up and would "fight as long as it will be necessary." They said they were ready "to rally tomorrow and the day after tomorrow until victory [up to the moment Pashinyan is elected as prime minister]." The statement was made before parliament’s vote results had been announced.

Earlier on Tuesday, the opposition leader urged his supporters to wait for him on Republic Square, where thousands of protesters have been rallying. They have been listening to lawmakers’ speeches, negatively reacting to those of RPA members.

The EU External Action Service has called on all conflicting sides in Armenian political processes, including the law enforcement agencies and civil society, to avoid further confrontation.

"It remains crucial that all parties involved, including the law enforcement agencies and those exercising their right of freedom of assembly and expression, avoid confrontation and show restraint and responsibility, as has been the case in recent days. The European Union continues to encourage all stakeholders, including civil society, to engage in a comprehensive dialogue, in view of the democratic formation of a new government in accordance with the Constitution and in the interest of all Armenians," the statement said.