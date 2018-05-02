Register
01:51 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2018

    Israel Doesn't Seek War With Iran - Netanyahu

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    611

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday defended his dramatic “revelation” regarding Iran’s “lies,” dubbed “old news” by former CIA Director Michael Hayden, while asserting that he does not seek a military confrontation with the Islamic Republic.

    In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Netanyahu reiterated his claim that Iran was "brazenly lying" about its nuclear ambitions prior to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

    But when pressed on Israel's own nuclear capability, the prime minister repeatedly refused to directly answer the question and only said that he did not seek war with Iran.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Seeks to Prod Trump to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal — Reports

    "I'll tell you one thing, we've never called for the annihilation of any country," Netanyahu told CNN's "New Day" host Chris Cuomo. "Nobody is seeking that kind of development."

    Netanyahu accused Iran of being "the one that's changing the rules in the region" and indirectly prompting other countries to seek nuclear weapons.

    "It's interesting that the nuclear arms race that I predicted would unfold once this deal was signed because everybody knew that they were just kicking the can forward for a few years and as time passes Iran will get a nuclear arsenal," he said.

    "Now you hear other countries in the region saying ‘We want nuclear weapons, too.'"

    Earlier this week, Netanyahu said in a televised address that Israeli intelligence had obtained files proving Iran had no intention of complying with commitments in the 2015 deal.

    Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2018
    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Moscow Stresses Need to Authenticate Israel's Iran Nuclear Deal Docs - Envoy
    Netanyahu has faced accusations that it revealed little that was not already known by the international community.

    Asked on "New Day" whether Netanyahu had revealed any new information on the issue, ex CIA director Michael Hayden said the material divulged was "fundamentally old news."

    The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations' watchdog monitoring Iranian nuclear activity, announced in 2015 that there was no evidence indicating that Iran carried out any activity related to the development of nuclear weapons after 2009.

    The IAEA reiterated its position on Iran's nuclear program on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: Meme Race Hits Twitter as Netanyahu's 'Iran Lied' Presentation Mocked Online

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the official ceremony for Israel's Memorial Day for fallen soldiers, at the National Memorial Hall for Israel's Fallen, in Mt. Herzl Military Cemetery, Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ DEBBIE HILL
    Israel Eyeing 'Regime Change' in Iran, Analyst Says
    Iran denounced Netanyahu's presentation, describing it as a "propaganda show."

    The JCPOA was signed by the European Union, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, including Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany, on July 14, 2015.

    The deal stipulates that Tehran pledge not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against the country.

    Related:

    'Only Russia Can Speak With Trust of Both Iran, Israel' – Ex-Security Aide
    Saudi Arabia 'May Hope Israel Will Do the Job for Them and Fight Iran' – Analyst
    Iran Vows 'Surprising' Response to Israel Amid Nuclear Deal Tensions
    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse