17:59 GMT +301 May 2018
    Iranian army troops march during a parade marking National Army Day in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 18, 2018

    Iran Vows 'Surprising' Response to Israel Amid Nuclear Deal Tensions

    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Middle East
    5221

    Iranian Defense Minister Amir Khatami has commented on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that Israel's intelligence had obtained thousands of documents proving Tehran is secretly developing a nuclear weapons program.

    Khatami said in a statement on Tuesday slammed Netanyahu's speech as "Israel's provocative actions," and promised that Tehran will take actions in response.

    "This is our warning to the regime occupying Jerusalem and its supporters – stop your dangerous behavior. The Iranian response will be surprising and you will regret it," Khatami stressed as cited by Haaretz.

    The comment comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif mocked Netanyahu's remarks on Twitter, saying that Israel's revelations came in the run-up to the Trump administration's planned announcement regarding Iran nuclear deal on May 12.

    Netanyahu stated on Monday that Tehran had been cheating despite signing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, aka the Iran nuclear deal), continuing to develop its nuclear weapons "know-hows" for future use. Israel has obtained about 100,000 files proving that the nuclear program had a military dimension clled "Amad Project," despite Iran had was obliged to maintain only peaceful program under the agreement.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at the conference Russia in the Middle East: Playing on all fields held by the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Netanyahu's Charges Against Iran Not New, Dealt With by IAEA - Iranian Minister
    The revelations came amid heightened tensions over the JCPOA, with the US administration considering if it withdraws from the deal. President Trump has said in a comment on Netanyahu's speech that he doesn't rule out that Washington will leave the accords. At the same time, France, the United Kingdom and Russia called for the preservation of the agreeement.

    Meanwhile, Israel on Tuesday invited teams of experts from Germany, the United Kingdom, and France to examine Israel's intel on Iran’s nuclear program. A high-ranking Israeli source also told Sputnik that Benjamin Netanyahu had informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the data and invited a team of experts to assess the documents.

