Iran Vows 'Surprising' Response to Israel Amid Nuclear Deal Tensions

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Khatami has commented on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that Israel's intelligence had obtained thousands of documents proving Tehran is secretly developing a nuclear weapons program.

Khatami said in a statement on Tuesday slammed Netanyahu's speech as "Israel's provocative actions," and promised that Tehran will take actions in response.

"This is our warning to the regime occupying Jerusalem and its supporters – stop your dangerous behavior. The Iranian response will be surprising and you will regret it," Khatami stressed as cited by Haaretz.

The comment comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif mocked Netanyahu's remarks on Twitter, saying that Israel's revelations came in the run-up to the Trump administration's planned announcement regarding Iran nuclear deal on May 12.

Pres. Trump is jumping on a rehash of old allegations already dealt with by the IAEA to “nix” the deal. How convenient. Coordinated timing of alleged intelligence revelations by the boy who cries wolf just days before May 12. But Trump’s impetuousness to celebrate blew the cover. https://t.co/5gxmmZcrF7 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 30, 2018

Netanyahu stated on Monday that Tehran had been cheating despite signing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, aka the Iran nuclear deal), continuing to develop its nuclear weapons "know-hows" for future use. Israel has obtained about 100,000 files proving that the nuclear program had a military dimension clled "Amad Project," despite Iran had was obliged to maintain only peaceful program under the agreement.

The revelations came amid heightened tensions over the JCPOA, with the US administration considering if it withdraws from the deal. President Trump has said in a comment on Netanyahu's speech that he doesn't rule out that Washington will leave the accords. At the same time, France, the United Kingdom and Russia called for the preservation of the agreeement.

Meanwhile, Israel on Tuesday invited teams of experts from Germany, the United Kingdom, and France to examine Israel's intel on Iran’s nuclear program. A high-ranking Israeli source also told Sputnik that Benjamin Netanyahu had informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the data and invited a team of experts to assess the documents.