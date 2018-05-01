Over 40 Hostages Reportedly Released in Syrian Province of Idlib

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 42 hostages were released in the settlement of Estabraq in the province of Idlib, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the SANA news agency, the hostages were released as part of the agreements reached between Damascus and militants, under which the latter must allow the evacuation of some 1,500 people from the settlements of Fua and Kefraya as well as free 85 people held in Estabraq. The government must, in turn, ensure evacuation of militants operating in the Yarmouk camp located south of Damascus.

A SANA correspondent reported that 42 hostages had been released on Tuesday in Estabraq.

The Syrian army is currently engaged in liberating the Damascus neighborhoods from militants. The last stronghold of Daesh* and Jabhat Fatah al Sham* terrorists is located to the south of Damascus in the area of the Yarmouk refugee camp.

*Daesh (aka the Islamic State, IS, ISIL, ISIS) and Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (aka al-Nusra, Nusra Front) are terrorist organizations banned in Russia