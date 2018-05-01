Netanyahu's Charges Against Iran Not New, Dealt With by IAEA - Iranian Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s televised presentation accusing Tehran of violating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is not a new information and these "rehashed" allegations have already been dealt with by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Monday.

On Monday, Netanyahu stated that even after signing the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, meant to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, Tehran continued to keep and develop its nuclear weapons "know-hows" for future use. According to Netanyahu, Israel has obtained about 100,000 files proving that Iran's nuclear program had a military dimension, codenamed "Amad Project."

"Pres. Trump is jumping on a rehash of old allegations already dealt with by the IAEA to "nix" the deal. How convenient. Coordinated timing of alleged intelligence revelations by the boy who cries wolf just days before May 12. But Trump’s impetuousness to celebrate blew the cover," Zarif said on Twitter.

​​US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the JCPOA, which was negotiated by his predecessor US President Barack Obama, and has threatened to withdraw the United States from the agreement if it is not amended. On January 30, the US leader asked Congress to address the flaws in the deal. Two weeks earlier, Trump had announced that he would waive sanctions on Tehran, as required under the JCPOA, for the last time. The United States is expected to announce its decision on the agreement before May 12 deadline.

On July 14, 2015, after several years of diplomatic work, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — Russia, China, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Germany — signed the JCPOA with Tehran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program and allowing inspections to ensure that the nature of the program is peaceful.