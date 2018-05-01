Iran Has Failed to Hide Nuclear Weapons Program, White House Claims

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States believes Israel’s recent findings confirm that Tehran has been concealing its nuclear weapons program, the White House said in a statement.

On Monday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a televised speech said that Israel uncovered information proving Iran violated its commitment to maintaining a peaceful nuclear program.

© AP Photo / Jim Hollander, Pool Netanyahu, Putin Discussed Syria, Iran in Phone Talks

The Iranian regime has shown it will use destructive weapons against its neighbors and others. Iran must never have nuclear weapons. https://t.co/xYcJXJpVQh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) 1 мая 2018 г.

"On Israel’s announcement related to Iranian nuclear weapons development… These facts are consistent with what the United States has long known: Iran has a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program that it has tried and failed to hide from the world and from its own people," the White House said in a Twitter post.

​Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said that the Netanyahu's statement could be assessed only after a thorough analysis. A spokesman for the German Cabinet also said that Berlin would analyse and assess information in Israeli PM's statement, saying that it would be analysed in detail and evaluated.