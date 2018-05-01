Iran Has Failed to Hide Nuclear Weapons Program, White House Claims

On Monday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a televised speech said that Israel uncovered information proving Iran violated its commitment to maintaining a peaceful nuclear program.
The Iranian regime has shown it will use destructive weapons against its neighbors and others. Iran must never have nuclear weapons. https://t.co/xYcJXJpVQh— The White House (@WhiteHouse) 1 мая 2018 г.
Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said that the Netanyahu's statement could be assessed only after a thorough analysis. A spokesman for the German Cabinet also said that Berlin would analyse and assess information in Israeli PM's statement, saying that it would be analysed in detail and evaluated.
