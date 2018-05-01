EU to Assess Netanyahu’s Statement on Iranian Nuclear Projects

"We need to assess the details of the statement Prime Minister [of Israel, Benjamin] Netanyahu has made, look at the documents, and first and foremost get the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency]'s assessment, because the IAEA is the only impartial, international organisation that is in charge of monitoring Iran's nuclear commitments," Mogherini said in a statement.
"What I have seen from the first reports is that Prime Minister Netanyahu has not put into question Iran's compliance with the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] commitments, meaning post-2015 nuclear commitments," Mogherini added.
"The IAEA has published 10 reports, certifying that Iran has fully complied with its commitments," she recalled.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the German Cabinet also said that Berlin would analyse and assess information given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Iran’s nuclear weapons project.
The representative added that International Atomic Energy Agency needed to immediately assess the information provided by Israel.
All comments
Show new comments (0)