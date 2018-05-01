Register
02:17 GMT +301 May 2018
    Federica Mogherini, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union

    EU to Assess Netanyahu’s Statement on Iranian Nuclear Projects

    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement on Tehran’s military nuclear projects can be assessed only after a thorough analysis.

    "We need to assess the details of the statement Prime Minister [of Israel, Benjamin] Netanyahu has made, look at the documents, and first and foremost get the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency]'s assessment, because the IAEA is the only impartial, international organisation that is in charge of monitoring Iran's nuclear commitments," Mogherini said in a statement.

    "What I have seen from the first reports is that Prime Minister Netanyahu has not put into question Iran's compliance with the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] commitments, meaning post-2015 nuclear commitments," Mogherini added.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to his host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
    Netanyahu, Putin Discussed Syria, Iran in Phone Talks
    The Iran nuclear deal is not based on "assumptions of good faith or trust" — it is based on specific commitments, mechanisms of verification and strict fact checking, the EU foreign policy chief stressed.

    "The IAEA has published 10 reports, certifying that Iran has fully complied with its commitments," she recalled.

    Meanwhile, a spokesman for the German Cabinet also said that Berlin would analyse and assess information given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Iran’s nuclear weapons project.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
    Netanyahu: Israel Has Evidence Iran is Developing Nuclear Weapons (VIDEO)
    "We will analyze in detail and evaluate the information of the Israeli side… It is clear that the international community doubts that Iran is conducting an exclusively peaceful nuclear program," the spokesman told reporters.

    The representative added that International Atomic Energy Agency needed to immediately assess the information provided by Israel.

