Syrian Army Conducts Intensive Air Strikes on Terrorists' Dens South of Damascus

According to SANA, Syria's state news agency, the Syrian Air Force carried out an intensive bombardment of fortified positions and infiltration routes used by terrorists in the area and inflicted heavy personnel and equipment losses upon them.
The agreement calls for the evacuation of militants from areas controlled by the militia in the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp near southern Damascus to the northern city of Idlib in exchange for freeing 5,000 civilians from the towns of Kefraya and Fua. Al-Hajar al-Aswad is one of the neighborhoods of the besieged Palestinian refugee camp.
READ MORE: Reported Missile Strikes in Syria Produce Earthquake-Like Results
The agreement reportedly gives fighters and their families the choice to evacuate the areas of Yalda, Babila and Beit Sahem or hand over their weapons and remain, according to SANA. Implementation of the deal is expected to be completed before May 15.
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011. Numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups like Daesh have been attempting to topple the government of President Bashar al-Assad and establish control.
All comments
Show new comments (0)