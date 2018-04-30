Register
00:15 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to his host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they prepare to deliver joint statements after their meeting and a lunch in the Israeli leader's Jerusalem residence, Monday, June 25, 2012

    Netanyahu, Putin Discussed Syria, Iran in Phone Talks

    © AP Photo / Jim Hollander, Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    428

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the two leaders discussed the Iran nuclear program, Syrian crisis and agreed to meet as soon as possible, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said.

    The phone conversation took place following Netanyahu's announcement that the Israeli intelligence service managed to collect about half a tonne of secret materials, including 55,000 pages of text documents, proving that Iran possesses a nuclear weapons program, codenamed Project Amad.

    "Tonight, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the publication of documents on Iranian nuclear arms program. The two leaders have also discussed the situation in Syria and agreed to meet as soon as possible," the Israeli prime minister's office said in its statement.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem September 10, 2017
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Netanyahu: Israel Has Evidence Iran is Developing Nuclear Weapons (VIDEO)
    Also, the Kremlin said in a statement that Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia’s stance that Iranian nuclear deal must be strictly observed by all parties to the accord during the telephone talks.

    "At the initiative of the Israeli side, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They discussed the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), taking into account the statement made today by the Israeli prime minister in this regard. Vladimir Putin reiterated Russia's position that the JCPOA, which is of paramount importance for ensuring international stability and security, must be strictly observed by all parties," the statement said.

    Related:

    Iran Envoy to UN Slams 'Rogue' State of Israel Protected by US
    Israeli Envoy to UN Claims Iran Recruted Over 80,000 Muslim Fighters in Syria
    Israel Will Retaliate if Iran Attacks Tel Aviv - Defense Minister
    Netanyahu Rebukes Iran, Claims Revolutionary Guards Creating Army Against Israel
    Israel Hints It Can Hit Iran's "Air Force" in Syria if It Retaliates for T-4
    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu, Russia, Iran, Syria, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse