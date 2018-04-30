Mike Pompeo, Jordan's King Agree on 'Urgent Need' to Confront Iran in Syria

Iran Nuclear Deal
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US State Department said that Mike Pompeo, Jordan’s king agreed on 'urgent need' to confront Iran's ‘destabilizing’ activities in Syria.
"Secretary Pompeo met with King Abdullah on April 30 and reaffirmed the strong bond and strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan," Nauert said on Monday. "The Secretary and King Abdullah agreed on the urgent need to confront Iran’s destabilizing presence and malign behaviors in Syria and the region."
Pompeo and King Abdullah also discussed other regional issues such as defeating the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and facilitating a peace deal between Israel and Palestine, Nauert said.
Pompeo made three stops in the Middle East this weekend to discuss critical regional and bilateral issues with officials in Saudi Arabia, Israel and Amman.
The United States will help Jordan protect its borders as threats to the peace in the country continue to emanate from Syria, Pompeo at a joint press conference with Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi in Amman on Monday.
Pompeo reiterated that the US goal is to defeat the Daesh terror group.
"We must not let Syria again become a safe haven for the Islamic State* [Daesh] or for any other terrorist group," he said.
Pompeo also noted that another US goal is to ensure a safe and timely delivery of humanitarian aid and de-escalate violence.
The United States is fully committed to the ceasefire arrangement in southwest Syria, Pompeo added.
Safadi hailed the creation of the de-escalation zone in the south of Syria an example of cooperation between the United States, Jordan and Russia.
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Speaking of the conflict, Pompeo underscored ongoing US support for a two-state solution.
“We’re certainly open to a two-party solution. That is a likely outcome,” he said.
At the same time, the United States is calling on Israelis and Palestinians to restart political dialogue aimed at achieving peace in the Middle East, he added.
Peace efforts began in the 1970s, culminating in the 2003 road map for peace proposed by the Middle East Quartet — the United States, the United Nations, the European Union and Russia. Since then, the two-state solution has been the main objective for mediators.
