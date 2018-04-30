Iran's Judiciary Bans Telegram Messenger App - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iran's judiciary bodies have decided to ban the use of Telegram messaging app, local media reported on Monday.
According to the IRIB broadcaster, many Iranians complained about the messenger.
The Iranian authorities have taken several steps to limit Telegram’s activity in the country over company’s refusal to transfer its servers to Iran. On December 31, 2017, Tehran blocked the messenger amid nationwide protests in the country. The ban was lifted two weeks later, however, the Telegram's voice call service has remained blocked.
In 2017, Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov said that 40 million Iranian citizens used the app monthly, which makes it one of the most popular social networks in the country.
