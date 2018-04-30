Iran's Judiciary Bans Telegram Messenger App - Reports

Earlier in April, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said he had stopped using the messenger, adding that similar Iranian apps will be used instead.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iran's judiciary bodies have decided to ban the use of Telegram messaging app, local media reported on Monday.

According to the IRIB broadcaster, many Iranians complained about the messenger.

The Iranian authorities have taken several steps to limit Telegram’s activity in the country over company’s refusal to transfer its servers to Iran. On December 31, 2017, Tehran blocked the messenger amid nationwide protests in the country. The ban was lifted two weeks later, however, the Telegram's voice call service has remained blocked.

On Sunday, the Iranian Education Ministry issued a directive banning the use of foreign-made messaging apps, including Telegram, at the county’s public schools.

In 2017, Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov said that 40 million Iranian citizens used the app monthly, which makes it one of the most popular social networks in the country.