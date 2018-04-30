Iran's Nuclear Chief Hopes Trump 'Comes to Senses,' Stays in Nuclear Deal - TV

Ali Akbar Salehi said Monday he hopes that US President Trump 'comes to his senses,' and remain in the Iran nuclear deal, the state TV reported.
Trump has repeatedly criticized the Iran nuclear deal, calling it "the worst deal" ever and threatened to withdraw the US from the deal if it is not amended. He also asked the Congress to address "flaws" in the agreement.
READ MORE: Putin, Macron Back Preservation of Iran Nuclear Deal
The 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was agreed upon by Iran, China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States, Germany and the European Union. It stipulates that Tehran would keep its nuclear program peaceful in exchange for sanctions relief.
The Trump administration is expected to announce whether Washington will prolong US sanctions waivers for Iran on May 12.
All comments
Show new comments (0)