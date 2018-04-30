Iran's Nuclear Chief Hopes Trump 'Comes to Senses,' Stays in Nuclear Deal - TV

Amid the claims by the US president about Washington's possible withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, Iran's nuclear chief Salehi said on Monday that Tehran is technically ready to enrich uranium to a higher level than before 2015 agreement, the state TV reported.

Ali Akbar Salehi said Monday he hopes that US President Trump 'comes to his senses,' and remain in the Iran nuclear deal, the state TV reported.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Iran nuclear deal, calling it "the worst deal" ever and threatened to withdraw the US from the deal if it is not amended. He also asked the Congress to address "flaws" in the agreement.

© AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi Sanctions Against Tehran Won't Work – Iranian Military Chief of Staff

Russia, other European countries have repeatedly spoken in favor of the preservation of the agreement. In a recent meeting with Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron said he would like to maintain the existing nuclear deal and to start negotiations on additional aspects, such as control of Tehran's nuclear activities after 2025, Iran's missile program and main regional crises.

READ MORE: Putin, Macron Back Preservation of Iran Nuclear Deal

The 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was agreed upon by Iran, China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States, Germany and the European Union. It stipulates that Tehran would keep its nuclear program peaceful in exchange for sanctions relief.

The Trump administration is expected to announce whether Washington will prolong US sanctions waivers for Iran on May 12.