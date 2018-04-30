Two Jordanians on Trial in Saudi Arabia Over Spying for Mossad - Reports

The charges brought by Saudi authorities against the two men also include a planned terrorist attack during the annual hajj pilgrimage four years ago, according to media reports.

The Saudi Specialized Criminal Court has started legal proceedings against two Jordanian nationals suspected of spying for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to al-Arabiya.

The suspects also plotted an attack against Muslim pilgrims during the annual hajj four years ago and supported the Daesh* terrorist group, court materials cited by the news outlet read.

No further details on the trial have been released.

Saudi Arabian-Israeli ties have thawed recently despite the absence of diplomatic ties. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in early April that Riyadh could work together with Tel Aviv on counteracting Iran as a shared enemy, but added that the Palestinian issue should be resolved to establish official diplomatic relations.

Israel and Saudi Arabia have been reportedly engaged in regular communication on political, military and economic levels, despite Riyadh's continuous reluctance to recognize the state of Israel.

* Daesh (aka ISIS, ISIL, IS, Islamic state) is a terrorist group banned in Russia