Two Jordanians on Trial in Saudi Arabia Over Spying for Mossad - Reports

The Saudi Specialized Criminal Court has started legal proceedings against two Jordanian nationals suspected of spying for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to al-Arabiya.
The suspects also plotted an attack against Muslim pilgrims during the annual hajj four years ago and supported the Daesh* terrorist group, court materials cited by the news outlet read.
No further details on the trial have been released.
READ MORE: Mossad Chief: Israel Has 'Eyes and Ears' on the Ground in Iran
Israel and Saudi Arabia have been reportedly engaged in regular communication on political, military and economic levels, despite Riyadh's continuous reluctance to recognize the state of Israel.
* Daesh (aka ISIS, ISIL, IS, Islamic state) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)