Israel Claims Three More Palestinians Shot Dead at Gaza Border - IDF

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli servicemen killed three Palestinians, who entered or attempted to enter the territory of Israel from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, 2 suspects attempted to infiltrate Israel from the southern Gaza Strip and damage the security fence… IDF troops fired towards them. One of the suspects was killed," the IDF posted on Twitter Sunday.

The Israeli forces later killed "two [more] terrorists who infiltrated into Israel [and] hurled explosive devices at IDF soldiers."

Over the past month, Israeli soldiers have killed almost 50 Palestinians on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, including most aggressive participants of mass demonstrations, dubbed the Great March of Return. The Israeli forces explain their actions by the need to protect the state border. The country's authorities have denied accusations of excessive use of force and ignored calls for an international investigation into what many see as bloodshed.