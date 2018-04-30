WATCH: Video of Alleged Missile Strike on Syrian Military Bases in Hama

Another explosion has been heard near Aleppo. According to local TV station Surya, the explosions occurred at 10:30 PM local time.
#Syria: the explosion that occured in #Hama is so big that it can be seen from rebel-held territory.— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) 29 апреля 2018 г.
Some civilians can be heard cheering as they see the fire. pic.twitter.com/xa4e2WkUPm
According to a Haaretz report, Israel is responsible for the attack.
#SONDAKİKA Suriye’ye füze saldırısı, 2,6 büyüklüğünde depreme yol açtı#Syria ordusu, #Halep ve #Hama'nın kuzeyindeki üslerin vurulduğunu açıkladı. Gözlemciler, bölgede İran’a ait askeri üssün bulunduğunu bildirdi. Saldırının İsrail tarafından gerçekleştirildiği belirtiliyor. pic.twitter.com/aXZsgaInfC— Kamil Eryazar (@FarkliBirBakis_) 29 апреля 2018 г.
Local residents have told reporters that the base in the Hama countryside has been used by Iranian-backed forces, according to Reuters.
