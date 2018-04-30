WATCH: Video of Alleged Missile Strike on Syrian Military Bases in Hama

A massive explosion occured at a Syrian Army military base in Hama, allegedly after it was hit by a missile strike.

Another explosion has been heard near Aleppo. According to local TV station Surya, the explosions occurred at 10:30 PM local time.

#Syria: the explosion that occured in #Hama is so big that it can be seen from rebel-held territory.



​According to a Haaretz report, Israel is responsible for the attack.

Local residents have told reporters that the base in the Hama countryside has been used by Iranian-backed forces, according to Reuters.