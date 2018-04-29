Register
00:18 GMT +330 April 2018
    n this Nov. 17, 2014 file photo, smoke rises from the Syrian city of Kobani, following an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition, seen from a hilltop outside Suruc, on the Turkey-Syria border.

    NATO Lawyer: US, UK, France Airstrike on Syria Not Based on International Law

    © AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
    Middle East
    360

    A Dutch lawyer working at the Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Estonia has noted that the April 14 airstrikes against Syria by the US, UK and France are in violation of international law.

    Lieutenant Colonel Kris van der Meij is part of a team working to evaluate how cyber conflict and international law intersect. The cooperative is an accredited NATO Center of Excellence. Van der

    Meij previously worked as a legal adviser for the First German-Netherlands Corps, one of NATO's High Readiness Forces, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. 

    Senior army commander Abdullah al-Sahian (C), who commands the Saudi forces in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, talks to his soldiers in their base in Aden, in this September 28, 2015 file photo
    © REUTERS / Faisal Al Nasser/Files
    Even if Saudi Troops Arrive, US Won't Pull Out of Syria – Retired General

    According to Van der Meij, the ‘humanitarian intervention' principle — which the US, UK and France used to justify bombing locations claimed to be part of Syria's chemical weapons infrastructure — is not a valid reason for aggression.

    Russia previously noted that the airstrikes were in violation of international law. During a meeting earlier this month with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), ambassador to the UN for Russia Vladimir Safronkov called the attacks a "flagrant violation of international law and an act of aggression."

    As detailed by Van der Meij, a country can legally take military action against another country only to defend itself, or by means of a UNSC resolution or after a country requests intervention. 

    "The fourth option sometimes mentioned is this humanitarian intervention, like they did in Libya for example when Gaddafi was slaughtering his own people," he said.

    "But this is not yet considered customary international law. We don't accept this as a reason to act," he observed. 

    Syria: All Eyes on the Northeast

    "Since there is no consensus that ‘humanitarian intervention' can be considered a lawful use of force, I would rule it out as an option. Sovereignty of states […] is a valuable standard.

    Humanitarian intervention would lower this standard to a level where other parties could try to achieve political goals under [the same] umbrella. Don't misunderstand me, I absolutely disagree with dictators or leaders who mistreat their population, but I think the principle needs to be developed further," he explained.

    Van der Meij is not the only legal expert to observe that using the humanitarian intervention principle to attack another country is illegal.

    Christin Chinkin, a professor of international law at the London School of Economics (LSE) and at the University of Michigan, and Mary Kaldor, professor of global governance at LSE, wrote a letter to Open Democracy, a political website, denouncing the "hypocrisy of the government's humanitarian argument and the dangerous precedent this sets for future military interventions." 

    Hezbollah fighter stands at a watchtower (File)
    © AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
    Israel Warns of 80,000 Iran-Backed ‘Extremists’ Operating in Syria

    "Many international lawyers have supported the idea of humanitarian intervention, including the ‘father of international law' Hugo Grotius," they wrote.

    "Nevertheless no such doctrine has been formally incorporated into international law and there has been widespread resistance to the notion that the role of the UN Security Council in authorizing the use of force can be overridden."

    "The UN Charter prohibits the use of force except in the case of self-defence or when authorized by the UN Security Council," cited by BBC.

