Militants to Leave South Damascus in Exchange for Freeing 5,000 Civilians

BEIRUT(Sputnik) - The Syrian authorities agreed with militants on their withdrawal from Yarmouk camp located to the south of Damascus to Idlib, while some 5,000 civilians will be evacuated from the towns of Kefraya and Fua, local media reported Sunday.

The deal’s implementation will start on Monday and is expected to finish before May 15, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

The first stage of the agreement stipulates 1,500 people leaving Fua and Kefraya.