Register
22:35 GMT +329 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view shows the reactor building at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1200 kms south of Tehran, on August 20, 2010

    Macron, Rouhani Agree to Work on Preserving Iran's Nuclear Deal - Elysee Palace

    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani spent more than an hour in telephone talks on Sunday and agreed to work together on preserving Iran's nuclear deal, the French presidential office said in a statement.

    "The French president and the Iranian president have agreed to work mainly in the next few weeks on the preservation of the content of the 2015 deal, with all of its elements," the statement read.

    Macron has expressed his wish to preserve the existing nuclear agreement and to launch discussions on additional aspects, such as control of nuclear activities after 2025, Iran's missile program and main regional crises.

    The statement contradicts the previous stance of French President Emmanuel Macron, expressed after his visit to the US, saying that he wanted to preserve the deal, but adding several new provisions to it.

    READ MORE: Macron Tells US France Committed to Iran Nuclear Deal, Syria Political Solution

    During the phone call, Rouhani, in his turn, reiterated Tehran's position on any possible amendments in the document.

    "The nuclear deal or any other subject under its pretext is not negotiable in any way," Rouhani stated, according to the website of the Iranian presidency.

    The two leaders also agreed to cooperate on the situation in Syria and Yemen.

    US Rhetoric Against the Deal

    US President Donald Trump has been expressing his discontent with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the diplomatic victory of his predecessor, ever since his presidential campaign. He has recently intensified his rhetoric, requesting to "fix" it and threatening to pull out of it otherwise.

    READ MORE: Macron: Trump Will Exit Iran Nuclear Deal in May

    European countries, which signed the agreement (namely, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany) have repeatedly stressed their commitment to the deal. The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that it will adhere to the JCPOA provisions as long as other participants do.

    The ex-US President Barack Obama's diplomatic triumph, the JCPOA, was signed on July 14, 2015, ensuring the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program. Under this agreement, Tehran pledged to not seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran.

    READ MORE: From Money Loss to New Conflicts: What May Happen if Trump Rips Iran Deal Up

    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Hasan Rouhani, Emmanuel Macron, Iran, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Participants of the Belarus Spring Queen 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Stunning Participants of the Belarus Spring Queen 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse