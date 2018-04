MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iraqi court has sentenced 19 Russian female nationals to life imprisonment over their links to the Daesh* terrorist group, the Al Sumaria broadcaster reported on Sunday.

A relevant ruling has been issued by the Central Criminal Court of Iraq, according to the media.

On April 17, three women, including two Russian citizens and one French national, were sentenced to life in prison over their membership in the notorious terror group.

*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) — terrorist group outlawed in Russia.