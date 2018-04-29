Hamas Accuses PA of Attempt to Bomb its Own Prime Minister

Palestine Authority Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah survived a roadside bomb explosion during a visit to Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip last month. The Prime Minister was unscathed by the explosion, according to an AFP report.
"Investigations have shown that senior figures in the General Intelligence Service in Ramallah are the engine of subversive cells that are working to undermine security in the Gaza Strip," spokesman Iyad Buzum stated at a news conference.
The explosion scuppered an already faltering reconciliation agreement between Hamas and the Fatah secularists, who dominate the PA, AFP reported.
Relations between the two largest Palestinian groups have hit their lowest point a mere six months after they signed a reconciliation deal aimed at ending their decade-long confrontation.
