Register
21:39 GMT +328 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish security members surround migrants after their arrival in Pehlivankoy, Kirklareli, Turkey (File)

    Turkey Helds About 160 Illegal Migrants in Canakkale Province – Reports

    © AP Photo / Ergin Yildiz
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 160 illegal migrants have been held in Turkey’s northwestern province of Canakkale, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday, adding that six others were charged with human trafficking.

    According to the Anadolu agency, citing security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, that 40 undocumented migrants were held by Turkish gendarmerie forces in Tuzla village of Ayvacik district, while trying to cross into Greece's Lesbos Island.

    Later, the sources stated that in the same district the gendarmerie forces detained another 120 illegal migrants from Syria, Somalia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Mali and Senegal.

    European countries have faced a severe migration in 2015, connected with the influx of people fleeing violence around their homes in the Middle East and North Africa. Turkey has become one of the major routes for migrants trying to reach Europe. As an attempt to tackle the migrant crisis, the same year the European Union introduced a relocation quota system.

    READ MORE: Germany to Accept 10,000 Refugees as Part of EU Relocation Program — Merkel

    In March 2016, the European Union and Ankara agreed on a deal, under which Turkey pledged to take back all undocumented migrants who arrive in the European Union through its territory in exchange for Syrian refugees accommodated in Turkey, on a one-for-one basis. The European Union vowed to accelerate the Turkish EU accession bid, introduce a visa-free regime, as well as provide financial aid to Turkey to cover the costs of migrant reception.

    The agreement has resulted in the decrease of new migrants arriving in Europe, but at the same time, it prompted thousands of refugees to resort to unsafe routes operated by smugglers.

    READ MORE: European States Unwilling to Pay for EU-Turkey Deal — Report

    However, as German magazine Spiegel reported in earlier this month, the deal is on the edge of collapse, as Germany, as well as some EU member states, have denied further payments to Turkey as part of the refugee agreement between Ankara and Brussels.

    READ MORE: EU Seeks to Turn Balkans Into 'Parking Lot for Migrants' — Serbian MP

    Tags:
    illegal migrants, Lesbos, Greece, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Beyond: Space Photography Highlights of April 2018
    The Great Beyond: Space Photography Highlights of April 2018
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok