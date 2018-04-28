German Diplomat Summoned to Turkish FM Over Planned Speech of PYD Ex-Leader

ANKARA (Sputnik) - German charge d'affaires in Ankara Robert Doelger was summoned on Friday to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over the speech of former leader of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is going to take place in Germany on May 19, a source in the ministry told reporters.

"German charge d'affaires in Ankara Robert Doelger was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry where he was informed about Ankara's concern over the planned participation of one of the leaders of the PYD/PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party] Salih Muslim in the event that will take place in the city of Ludwigshafen on May 19," the source said.

© Sputnik / Alexei Malgavko Turkey Not to Accept Language of Sanctions on Russian S-400 Supplies Deal - FM

The source added that Ankara had warned Berlin about inadmissibility of terrorists' participation in various events in Germany.

Ankara considers Syrian Kurdish political movements including the PYD as affiliates of the PKK, which is designated as a terror group in Turkey. Muslim is accused by Turkey of having links to a number of terror attacks in the country.

On February 25, Muslim was detained in the Czech Republic by the decision of the Interpol’s office in the country upon Turkey’s request. Two days later, despite the fact that Ankara demanded Muslim's extradition to Turkey, a Prague court ruled his release on the condition that he would appear at future court hearings and that he would not leave the territory of the European Union.