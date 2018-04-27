Erdogan Accuses Turkish Opposition of Receiving Money From Abroad

"We know very well who these people are [CHP] and where they receive the money from. They have a lot of Soroses," Erdogan said at his party's meeting.

© AP Photo / Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Pool Photo Erdogan Signs Law to Harmonize Election System With Recent Constitutional Reforms - Reports

The Turkish leader also criticized CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu because he continuously criticized the president but refrained from running for president himself.

Earlier in the month, Erdogan said that the country should hold early presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24. When explaining why he sought to move up the election, which was initially scheduled for November 2019, the president said that the switch to the presidential system of government, which would boost presidential powers and remove the post of prime minister, was needed as soon as possible. Last week, the parliament endorsed Erdogan’s proposal.