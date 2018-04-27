Palestinian Protest in Gaza for 5 Consecutive Weeks: 42 Dead, Thousands Injured

At least eight Palestinian protestors were injured during the latest outburst of the violent collision with the Israeli forces in Gaza. According to UN data, 42 Palestinians have been killed and over 5,500 injured during the past five weeks of ongoing protests.

Palestinians have held protests along the border with Israel in a demonstration dubbed the Great March of Return against their displacement and the siege of the Gaza Strip. Earlier Palestinian government stated, that the protests will continue up to May 14 (which is the seventieth anniversary of the Israeli Declaration of Independence) and beyond.

The #GreatReturnMarch hashtag gains momentum, as the numerous protestors post messages play-by-play.

The situation remains tense, but people keep posting from the uneasy area. There are many reports of breaches in the border.

The Twitter users post many messages about a Palestinian journalist Abdel Rahman al-Kahluot, who was allegedly targeted by the IOF soldiers.