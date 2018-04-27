Palestinian Protest in Gaza for 5 Consecutive Weeks: 42 Dead, Thousands Injured

Palestinians have held protests along the border with Israel in a demonstration dubbed the Great March of Return against their displacement and the siege of the Gaza Strip. Earlier Palestinian government stated, that the protests will continue up to May 14 (which is the seventieth anniversary of the Israeli Declaration of Independence) and beyond.
The #GreatReturnMarch hashtag gains momentum, as the numerous protestors post messages play-by-play.
#photos: the 5th #GreatReturnMarch Friday protests beginhttps://t.co/DdZ6vKYQCA— Asaf Ronel (@AsafRonel) 27 апреля 2018 г.
The situation remains tense, but people keep posting from the uneasy area. There are many reports of breaches in the border.
In today's protests of #GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/BZy3u9ox1F— Abdalrahim M Alfarra (@AbdalrahimFarra) 27 апреля 2018 г.
The Twitter users post many messages about a Palestinian journalist Abdel Rahman al-Kahluot, who was allegedly targeted by the IOF soldiers.
#Photos show the moment when #Palestinian photojournalist Abdelrahman Alkahlout was rushed to hospital following his injury caused by an Israeli sniper's live bullet as he was covering #GreatReturnMarch rally east of #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/det3K5NREi— Karim #GreatReturnMarch (@KareemN96) 27 апреля 2018 г.
