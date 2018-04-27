Saudi Air Defenses Down Yemeni Rebel Missile - Reports

Register
    Saudi Arabia, along with several other countries, launched a campaign against Yemen’s Houthis back in 2015 in order to support President Hadi. Houthis rebels have already launched several ballistic missiles against Saudi Arabia, but so far only one person has died as a result, being killed by debris from an intercepted missile.

    Saudi air defenses have downed a missile launched by Yemeni Houthi rebels against the city of Jizan, the state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV channel said. The attack took place several days after president of the Houthis' Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad was killed in an airstrike conducted by the Saudi-led coalition. His funeral is to take place the next day.

    The military conflict between Houthi rebels and Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi began in 2014, when the former seized control of country's capital Sanaa over political disagreements. Houthis have seized control of the Yemen's former capital Sanaa and most of the northern regions of the country, while presidential forces control its south.

    Saudi Arabia and eight other Arab states have announced they will intervene in the situation in order to support president Hadi in March 2015. According to UN estimates in 2017, some 10,000 Yemenis have been killed and 53,000 have been wounded since the Saudi-led coalition launched its operation.

    On November 6, 2017 Saudi Arabia imposed a blockade on Yemen, accusing Iran of supplying the Houthi rebels with ballistic missiles. Iran denied all allegations. The blockade has distorted humanitarian supply flow, which along with the destruction of country's infrastructure in the result of military actions, has led to massive famine, according to the UN.

