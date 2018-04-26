Israeli Envoy to UN Claims Iran Recruted Over 80,000 Muslim Fighters in Syria

As the Israeli ambassador specified, the recruitment base is located just a few miles from Damascus.

"What you can see here is Iran's central induction and recruitment centre in Syria. There are over 80,000 Shia militants in Syria under Iranian control. It is at this base, just over five miles from Damascus, where they are trained to commit acts of terror in Syria and across the region," Danon stated.

The statement echoes that of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed during a session of Israeli Defense Forces General Staff earlier this week, that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps was creating an army to destroy Israel.

In his turn, Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei called on Muslim countries to unite against their common enemies today, including the US.

Contentious relations between two Middle East nations swiftly deteriorated this month after two Israeli F-15 fighter jets attacked the T-4 airbase in Syria, killing seven Iranians operating in the country on behalf of the Syrian government.