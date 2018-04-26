Iran Vows to Pull Out of Nuclear Deal if US Exits It - Senior Official

According to a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme leader, as quoted by the Fars news agency, the country won't accept any amendments to the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, which don't benefit Tehran.

"Any change or amendment to the current deal will not be accepted by Iran… If Trump exits the deal, Iran will surely pull out of it… Iran will not accept a nuclear deal with no benefits for us," Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said.

US President Donald Trump has been showing his dissatisfaction with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) ever since his presidential campaign. He has recently intensified his rhetoric, demanding to "fix" the deal and threatening to pull out of it otherwise.

European countries, signees to the Iran deal, have expressed their concern about the US intentions, while Moscow warned against ruining it. Russian Foreign Ministry have announced it will adhere to the JCPOA provisions as long as other participants do.

