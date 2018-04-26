Israel Will Retaliate if Iran Attacks Tel Aviv - Defense Minister

Iran is one of a few remaining countries which refuse to recognize the state of Israel and has been accused of attempting to develop nuclear weapons to threaten and potentially attack Israel with.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has vowed to retaliate in case of Iran's attack on Tel Aviv.

"Israel doesn't want war…but if Iran attacks Tel Aviv, we will hit Tehran," Avigdor Lieberman told the Arabic-language, Saudi-owned news website Elaph.

Lieberman is currently on his official visit to the US to hold talks with US Defense Secretary James Mattis and National Security Adivser Michael Bolton.

The statement comes after earlier in the day Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei called on Muslim countries to unite against the US and their common enemies.

At the same time, speaking at a session of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF)'s General Staff earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps was creating an army to destroy Israel.

Relations between the two countries, which have always been strained, deteriorated earlier this month after two Israeli F-15 fighter jets struck the T-4 airbase in Syria April 9, killing seven Iranians operating in the country on behalf of the government.