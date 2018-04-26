Register
12:34 GMT +326 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli F-15 fighter jet performs a rehearsal ahead of an air show to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the creation of Israel in May, in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on April 12, 2018

    Israel Will Retaliate if Iran Attacks Tel Aviv - Defense Minister

    © AFP 2018 / JACK GUEZ
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    4113

    Iran is one of a few remaining countries which refuse to recognize the state of Israel and has been accused of attempting to develop nuclear weapons to threaten and potentially attack Israel with.

    Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has vowed to retaliate in case of Iran's attack on Tel Aviv.

    "Israel doesn't want war…but if Iran attacks Tel Aviv, we will hit Tehran," Avigdor Lieberman told the Arabic-language, Saudi-owned news website Elaph.

    Lieberman is currently on his official visit to the US to hold talks with US Defense Secretary James Mattis and National Security Adivser Michael Bolton.

    The statement comes after earlier in the day Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei called on Muslim countries to unite against the US and their common enemies.

    READ MORE: Israel Pulls F-15s from Alaska War Games as Tensions Rise with Iran

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the official ceremony for Israel's Memorial Day for fallen soldiers, at the National Memorial Hall for Israel's Fallen, in Mt. Herzl Military Cemetery, Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ DEBBIE HILL
    Netanyahu Covertly Threatens Iran as Israel Celebrates Independence Day
    At the same time, speaking at a session of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF)'s General Staff earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps was creating an army to destroy Israel.

    Relations between the two countries, which have always been strained, deteriorated earlier this month after two Israeli F-15 fighter jets struck the T-4 airbase in Syria April 9, killing seven Iranians operating in the country on behalf of the government.

    Related:

    Russian S-300 in Syria Will Curb Israel From Operating Against Iran - Researcher
    Supreme Leader Representative: Iran Can Destroy Israel
    Israel Would Not Let Iran Advance Forces Toward Its Border - Analyst
    Tags:
    retaliation, Avigdor Lieberman, Tel Aviv, Iran, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Stunning Women From the Beauty Pageant 'Russian Beauty-2018'
    Reid it and Weep
    Reid it and Weep
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse