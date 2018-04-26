Turkey Sentences 15 Cumhuriyet Newspaper Journalists to Prison Terms - Reports

According to the NTV broadcaster, Sabuncu was sentenced to 7.5 years of imprisonment, and newspaper’s chairman Akin Atalay to 8 years. Other employees received from 2.5 to 7.5 years of imprisonment.
Ankara accuses Gulen of masterminding the July 2016 coup attempt to depose the president, an allegation he denies. Turkey has been seeking his extradition from the United States.
Earlier in the day, Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), called on Turkey to rethink its position on journalists who were detained by the nation's authorities in the wake of the attempted coup in July 2016, and release them immediately.
