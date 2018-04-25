Register
    S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile systems during a bilateral drill of air defense and aviation forces of the Western Military District

    Media Exaggerates Issue of Possible Russian S-300 Supplies to Syria - Diplomat

    © Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
    Middle East
    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Some media outlets are "artificially and prematurely" exaggerating the issue of possible supplies by Russia of the S-300 air defense missile systems to Syria in wake of the Western strikes on the Arab country, Russian Ambassador to Israel Alexander Shein said Wednesday.

    On Monday, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported that Russia might start supplying S-300 Favorit air defence systems to Syria for free soon to boost Damascus' capability of repelling air attacks.

    "Some media [outlets] are artificially exaggerating the issue, and it is clearly being done prematurely," Shein said in an interview with the Israeli Ynet newspaper, adding that no decision on supplying the systems has been taken yet.

    According to the diplomat, the issue arose in light of the recent Western coalition’s strikes on Syria, and "in the context of discussions on how Syria could be protected from such actions by Western states."

    On April 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik that Moscow was no longer bound by a moral duty not to supply Damascus with S-300 systems after Western strikes on Syria on April 14.

