Qatar Will Make Mistake if Sends Troops to Syria - Iranian Official

Deployment of Arab Forces in Syria
Sheikh al-Islam said that Qatar will make a mistake if sends its contingent to Syria as such a deployment would worsen the situation in Syria.
"We categorically oppose the deployment of any troops to Syria, because their goal will be the same as that of the US servicemen in Syria — to complicate the crisis," the official said.
The interview comes in the wake of the Tuesday meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron with US President Donald Trump in Washington, where the Iran nuclear deal among other issues was discussed.
The Wall Street Journal reported citing officials last month that the US administration was planning to replace its forces in Syria with Arab contingent. Riyadh afterwards said it was ready to send troops to Syria.
Iran nuclear deal
"If America withdraws from the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), it will suffer, because it will lose the world’s trust. If an agreement is reached with a specific state, and then a new government arrives, it is illogical to believe that it can torpedo its obligations. America will suffer in the first place, as the world won't rely on cooperation with the authorities of this country," Zarif's aide, Sheikh al-Islam, told Sputnik.
The aide has reiterated that Iran will pull out of the JCPOA if the US does so, adding that he didn't believe Washington would withdraw from the agreement.
Donald Trump previously described the Iran nuclear deal, which was negotiated by former US President Barack Obama’s administration, as perhaps the worst deal in US history and threatened to withdraw the United States from the agreement if it was not amended.
China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — collectively referred to as the P5+1 group of nations — signed the JCPOA with Iran in July 2015. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.
