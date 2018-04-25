Trump’s Threats Set Stage for Military Conflict With Iran - Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump’s threats against Iran and his repeated criticism of the nuclear deal could easily lead to a military confrontation, National Iranian American Council President Trita Parsi said in a press release.

Trump during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday warned that Iran will have "bigger problems" than ever before if it attempts to restart its nuclear program.

"Trump is threatening war if Iran restarts nuclear activities on one hand while he unravels the very agreement that prevents a nuclear-armed Iran on the other," Parsi said on Tuesday. "This is more than a war of words, Donald Trump is setting us up for a very real military conflict."

During the same press conference, Macron — who is in Washington on an official state visit — said that Trump should not tear up the Iran nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but instead should add to it.

"Macron and Europe seem willing to bend over backwards to save the nuclear deal and prevent catastrophe," Parsi said. "When our closest allies express alarm in unison, we should listen. Trump should quit while he is ahead and reaffirm the US commitment to the JCPOA before it is too late."

The US president previously described the Iran nuclear deal, which was negotiated by former US President Barack Obama’s administration, as perhaps the worst deal in US history and threatened to withdraw the United States from the agreement if it was not amended.

On July 14, 2015, China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — collectively referred to as the P5+1 group of nations — signed the JCPOA with Iran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.