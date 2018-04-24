Syrian Army Acquires Huge Depots of Militant Weapons and Munitions (PHOTOS)

Militants from the groups Jaysh al-Islam and Forces of Martyr Ahmad al-Abdo handed over heavy weaponry to the Syrian army in Eastern Qalamoun in Syria's province of Damascus.

A military source from the Syrian army has told Sputnik that, "among other things, there were Chinese missiles, shells from Canada, satellite communications systems from France, as well as launchers of the Strela anti-aircraft missile system and missiles Islam-3 and Islam-5 of local production.”

The source went on to say that the arsenal of weapons received includes 30 tanks T-62, T-55, T-72, mortars of 60, 82 and 120 mm caliber, as well as 122 and 130 millimeter guns, surface-to-surface missiles and anti-aircraft missiles of the type Cobra.

© Sputnik / Yazan Kalash ‬ ‫‬ Qalamun: the rich arsenal of terrorists in hands of the syrian army

© Sputnik / Yazan Kalash ‫ Qalamun: the rich arsenal of terrorists in hands of the syrian army

The arms exchange took place as the militants and members of their families have started to leave the area of Eastern Qalamoun."The militants handed over missiles that were stolen in 2014 from warehouse number 559, and a Scud missile with the launcher, which the fighters made locally,” the source said.

© Sputnik / Yazan Kalash Qalamun: the rich arsenal of terrorists in hands of the syrian army

Earlier, local media reported that Syrian government forces had found large amounts of militant weapons in the city of Dumayr.

Syrian state TV reported that in the southern part of the city, the Syrian army has found stockpiles of ammunition, with several US-produced TOW anti-tank missiles among the equipment.