Register
22:58 GMT +324 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Qalamun: the rich arsenal of terrorists in hands of the syrian army

    Syrian Army Acquires Huge Depots of Militant Weapons and Munitions (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik / Yazan Kalash
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    160

    Militants from the groups Jaysh al-Islam and Forces of Martyr Ahmad al-Abdo handed over heavy weaponry to the Syrian army in Eastern Qalamoun in Syria's province of Damascus.

    A military source from the Syrian army has told Sputnik that, "among other things, there were Chinese missiles, shells from Canada, satellite communications systems from France, as well as launchers of the Strela anti-aircraft missile system and missiles Islam-3 and Islam-5 of local production.”

    The source went on to say that the arsenal of weapons received includes 30 tanks T-62, T-55, T-72, mortars of 60, 82 and 120 mm caliber, as well as 122 and 130 millimeter guns, surface-to-surface missiles and anti-aircraft missiles of the type Cobra.

    Qalamun: the rich arsenal of terrorists in hands of the syrian army
    © Sputnik / Yazan Kalash ‬ ‫‬
    Qalamun: the rich arsenal of terrorists in hands of the syrian army
    Qalamun: the rich arsenal of terrorists in hands of the syrian army
    © Sputnik / Yazan Kalash ‫
    Qalamun: the rich arsenal of terrorists in hands of the syrian army

    The arms exchange took place as the militants and members of their families have started to leave the area of Eastern Qalamoun."The militants handed over missiles that were stolen in 2014 from warehouse number 559, and a Scud missile with the launcher, which the fighters made locally,” the source said.

    Qalamun: the rich arsenal of terrorists in hands of the syrian army
    © Sputnik / Yazan Kalash
    Qalamun: the rich arsenal of terrorists in hands of the syrian army

    Earlier, local media reported that Syrian government forces had found large amounts of militant weapons in the city of Dumayr.

    Syrian state TV reported that in the southern part of the city, the Syrian army has found stockpiles of ammunition, with several US-produced TOW anti-tank missiles among the equipment.

    Related:

    Syrian Army Continues Striking Daesh Positions in Southern Damascus - Source
    Syrian Army Strips Militants of Suicide Belts, Vast Cache of NATO Arms (VIDEOS)
    Militants Hand Over Munition Depots, Armored Vehicles to Syrian Army
    Syrian Army Finds US-Produced Missiles in Militants’ Armory in Dumayr – Reports
    Syrian Army Set to Enter City in Damascus Province as Militants Agree to Leave
    Tags:
    weapons, missiles, military, arsenals, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pole Dancing Competition: Fusion of Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Theater
    Pole Dancing Competition: Fusion of Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Theater
    S-Ugly Duckling
    Ugly Duckling
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok