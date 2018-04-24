Register
22:59 GMT +324 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Azadi Tower on Tehran's Azadi Square

    Tehran, Watch Out: German Analyst Warns of Potential US Attack on Iran

    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A potential military intervention by Washington would destabilize the region and lead to new refugee inflows that would again affect European countries the most, German political analyst Josef Braml said in an interview with Sputnik.

    If National Security Advisor John Bolton manages to work his way forward with his harsh rhetoric, Washington is likely to take military action against Iran, political scientist and expert on transatlantic relations with the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP) Josef Braml said in an interview with Sputnik.

    "I have had in mind that the second supporter of Assad — not only Russia, but also Iran — would be punished more directly," Braml stated.
    Possible Withdrawal from the Iran Nuclear Deal

    Iran could repeat Russia's fate and become subject to enhanced sanctions by Washington, the analyst argued.

    READ MORE: Trump Warns Iran Against Restarting Nuclear Program

    So far, the newly appointed National Security Advisor John Bolton could not yet put his harsh rhetoric into practice, but this might change quite soon, Braml said.

    "I assume that not only the new National Security Adviser John Bolton, but also [CIA chief] Mike Pompeo are very critical of Iran. Don't be surprised if the nuclear deal with Iran is canceled in May. After that, there are quite few options left: Either America lives with the nuclearization of Iran, or it suggests preventive measures. I suspect the latter is more likely," the researcher stated.

    New refugee movements

    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria. U.S
    © AP Photo / APTV
    Tehran Will ‘Never Bow’ to US Pressure - Iranian General
    According to Braml, Iran could become another hotspot in the Middle East, if the worst scenario takes place. That would further destabilize the region and trigger new refugee movements toward Western countries.

    At the same time, Washington won't be affected by these developments due to its distant geographic location, and the main burden of the migration crisis will again lie on Europe, he argued.

    Domestic Benefits for Trump

    In addition, such a turn of events might prove beneficial for US President Donald Trump, Braml argued.

    In his opinion, Trump needs an external threat to maintain his position in the country.

    "It could help unite the country and yet again win over its population," the analyst concluded.

    Trump has repeatedly criticized the JCPOA — negotiated by the previous US President Barack Obama's administration — as being perhaps the worst deal in US history and threatened to withdraw the United States from the agreement if it was not amended.

    On July 14, 2015, China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — collectively referred to as the P5+1 group — signed the JCPOA with Iran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

    Related:

    US Attempts to Dissuade Iran's Partners From Cooperation Violate JCPOA - Tehran
    Once Bitten, Twice Shy: Iran Warns Other Countries About Nuclear Deals With US
    Tags:
    destabilization, nuclear deal, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pole Dancing Competition: Fusion of Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Theater
    Pole Dancing Competition: Fusion of Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Theater
    S-Ugly Duckling
    Ugly Duckling
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse