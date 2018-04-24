Register
    Palestinians check the house of a man suspected of murdering an Israeli rabbi in January 2018, after it was demolished by Israeli forces on April 24, 2018 in the West Bank city of Jenin

    WATCH Israeli Forces Reportedly Blow Up Palestinian Prisoner's House

    Middle East
    Ahmad Jamal al-Qumbaa was being held prisoner in his own residence when early on Tuesday in the West Bank city of Jenin his house was reportedly demolished.

    Israeli Defense Forces have reportedly blown up the house of a Palestinian who was being held in custody over alleged involvement in the killing of a rabbi.

    According to his father, the Israeli army soldiers and policemen allegedly blew up the house of the Palestinian using dynamite. The attack damaged nearby houses as well.

    ​Following the purported attack that damaged nearby houses, clashes broke out in the area in which Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets and tear gas.

    Israeli forces
    © REUTERS / Mohamad Torokman
    Several Injured as Israeli Forces Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in West Bank (PHOTOS)
    Qumbaa was arrested a few months ago and charged with attempted murder over a fatal drive-by shooting in January of Rabbi Raziel Shevah from an Israeli settlement.

    Earlier Israeli forces detained a total of 19 Palestinians near the West Bank city of Ramallah accusing 15 of the prisoners of having ties to Hamas.

    Tensions between Israeli and Palestinians have been escalating amid the so-called Great March of Return, which started on March 30. The march which is being held along the border with the Gaza Strip aims to call attention to the issues of Palestinian refugees.

    The demonstration is being censored by the Israeli side citing security concerns and provocations. Dozens of Palestinians have reportedly been killed and over 1,000 injured since the beginning of the march.

