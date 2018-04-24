Register
24 April 2018
    Houthi fighters chant slogans as they ride a military vehicle during a gathering in the capital Sanaa to mobilize more fighters to battlefronts to fight pro-government forces in several Yemeni cities (File)

    Yemeni Forces Vow 'Crushing Response' For Killing Houthis' Top Official

    © AFP 2018 / Mohammed HUWAIS
    Middle East
    0 10

    Houthi-run Al Masirah television has reported on the death of a senior Houthi official, following a weekend of continued Saudi airstrikes that have left at least 33 civilians dead and 55 others injured.

    Yemeni forces have vowed a "crushing response" to the US and the Saudi-led coalition for killing Saleh al-Samad, the chairman of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, the Yemeni news agency Saba reported Tuesday.

    According to the statement, "the Saudi and Emirati aggressors and their allies, along with the US, have crossed all the red lines with their criminal adventurism in Yemen, without thinking about the consequences of their actions."

    "The aggressors imagined that resistance would stop with the assassination of Yemeni officials, but they will be taught a lesson with ballistic missiles," the statement noted further.

    Commenting on the killing of the top official, Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, one of the Houthis' leaders, said that "this crime won't go unanswered," holding the US and Saudi Arabia responsible for the killing.

    Yemen's top governing body has appointed Mehdi Mohammad Hussein al-Mashat as its new head.

    READ MORE: No Remorse in US after Saudi ‘Weekend of Mayhem' Kills Scores in Yemen

    Chairman of Yemen's Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Samad was killed last Thursday after the Saudi-led coalition targeted his residence in the Red Sea port city of Hudaydah.

    The council was formed by the Houthi movement and the General People's Congress Party in 2016 to run the country's affairs in the absence of an effective government amid a civil war that has been going on in Yemen since 2015.

    People carry the body of a woman they recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen August 25, 2017
    © REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah
    Over 30 Civilians Killed in Yemen's Hajjah Province by Saudi-Led Airstrikes - Reports
    The coalition, led by Saudi Arabia has been conducting airstrikes in the region, attempting to restore the government of Hadi and denouncing the Houthis' takeover as unconstitutional.

    The military conflict has further escalated since November 2017 when tensions between the former allies, the Houthis and the forces of former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh, mounted in Sanaa. The conflict resulted in the killing of Saleh by the Yemeni rebels a month later, soon after he had reiterated the termination of the alliance.

     

     

     

