Register
08:29 GMT +324 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian government supporters wave Syrian, Iranian and Russian flags as they chant slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018

    All Conditions Created for Revival of Unified, Integral State in Syria – Shoigu

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 31

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - All conditions have been created for the revival of a unified, integral state in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

    "Currently, all conditions have been created for the revival of Syria as a unified, integral state. But to achieve this goal, it is necessary that not only Russia makes efforts, but also other members of the world community make them," Shoigu said during the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) defense ministers.

    "We count on the support of the SCO member states," he added.

    On US Policy in Afghanistan

    Speaking about the situation in Afghanistan, Shoigu noted that the situation in the country continued to worsen, as Washington's policy actually contributed to terrorists becoming more active in the country's north.

    "Another hot spot in the Middle East is Afghanistan. The situation there continues to deteriorate. The US and NATO presence in the Islamic republic for over 15 years has not normalized the situation there. In essence, they seek to gain a foothold in the country on any terms to boost their influence on states of the Central Asian region," Shoigu said.

    "Washington's policy actually contributes to the boosting of terrorist activity in the north of Afghanistan," he said speaking in Beijing on Tuesday at a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers.

    He said the strengthening of Daesh positions in Afghanistan causes particular concern, with the number of militants reaching 4,500 people as of now.

    On Armed Race

    According to the Russian defense minister, the United States demonstrates readiness to use all means, including military ones, in a bid to retain the role of a hegemon in international relations by pushing the world toward a new arms race.

    “Today, we are witnessing the transformation of international relations, their transition to a multipolar system, which is characterized by the redistribution of spheres of influence and stiffer competition for regional and global leadership. In these conditions, the United States wishes to preserve the role of a hegemon in international relations, exercising all means, including military ones, and pushing countries [of the world] toward a new arms race,” Shoigu said during the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) defense ministers.

    Shoigu added that Washington was not ready for partnership on an equitable basis even with its own traditional allies.

    “This is confirmed by new US doctrinal documents in the area of national security and defense, their striving to revise the most crucial international agreements, including UN decisions and basic WTO principles,” he noted.

    According to the minister, the United States, “without embarrassment,” declares readiness to “correct” trends in world politics and economy, which it deems unfavorable through the use of military force.

     

    Related:

    Roger Waters Lifts Mask on ‘Influence Operation Driving Dirty War on Syria'
    Daesh Fighters Repositioned From Syria, Iraq to Afghanistan - Official
    Will US-Backed Separatists Manage to Create Autonomy in Southern Syria?
    US Strategy on Syria Shifts to Escalation With Appointment of Bolton - Analysts
    Tags:
    Sergei Shoigu, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ready to Roll
    Vintage Car Rally in Moscow
    Your Mess
    Your Mess
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse