All Conditions Created for Revival of Unified, Integral State in Syria – Shoigu

BEIJING (Sputnik) - All conditions have been created for the revival of a unified, integral state in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

"Currently, all conditions have been created for the revival of Syria as a unified, integral state. But to achieve this goal, it is necessary that not only Russia makes efforts, but also other members of the world community make them," Shoigu said during the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) defense ministers.

"We count on the support of the SCO member states," he added.

On US Policy in Afghanistan

Speaking about the situation in Afghanistan, Shoigu noted that the situation in the country continued to worsen, as Washington's policy actually contributed to terrorists becoming more active in the country's north.

"Another hot spot in the Middle East is Afghanistan. The situation there continues to deteriorate. The US and NATO presence in the Islamic republic for over 15 years has not normalized the situation there. In essence, they seek to gain a foothold in the country on any terms to boost their influence on states of the Central Asian region," Shoigu said.

"Washington's policy actually contributes to the boosting of terrorist activity in the north of Afghanistan," he said speaking in Beijing on Tuesday at a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers.

He said the strengthening of Daesh positions in Afghanistan causes particular concern, with the number of militants reaching 4,500 people as of now.

On Armed Race

According to the Russian defense minister, the United States demonstrates readiness to use all means, including military ones, in a bid to retain the role of a hegemon in international relations by pushing the world toward a new arms race.

“Today, we are witnessing the transformation of international relations, their transition to a multipolar system, which is characterized by the redistribution of spheres of influence and stiffer competition for regional and global leadership. In these conditions, the United States wishes to preserve the role of a hegemon in international relations, exercising all means, including military ones, and pushing countries [of the world] toward a new arms race,” Shoigu said during the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) defense ministers.

Shoigu added that Washington was not ready for partnership on an equitable basis even with its own traditional allies.

“This is confirmed by new US doctrinal documents in the area of national security and defense, their striving to revise the most crucial international agreements, including UN decisions and basic WTO principles,” he noted.

According to the minister, the United States, “without embarrassment,” declares readiness to “correct” trends in world politics and economy, which it deems unfavorable through the use of military force.