Iran Deal's Cancellation to Lead to 'Dangerous' Situation in Mideast - Berlin

"FM @HeikoMaas: The situation in the Middle East would become much more dangerous without the nuclear agreement with #Iran. @g7 are therefore jointly looking for solutions to safeguard the #JCPOA," Maas said, as quoted by the German Foreign Ministry on Twitter.
AM @HeikoMaas: Ohne das Atomabkommen mit #Iran wird die Lage im Nahen Osten deutlich gefährlicher. @g7 suchen darum gemeinsam nach Lösungen, die Vereinbarung #JCPOA zu schützen pic.twitter.com/J2hNbqyH9y— Auswärtiges Amt (@AuswaertigesAmt) April 23, 2018
The G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is currently underway in Toronto.
On July 14, 2015, the European Union, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries — Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany — signed the JCPOA to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran pledged to not seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran.
