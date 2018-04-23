Register
23 April 2018
    Tehran

    Iran Deal's Cancellation to Lead to 'Dangerous' Situation in Mideast - Berlin

    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Berlin seeks a way to "safeguard" the Iran nuclear deal, formerly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as its suspension may lead to an alarming situation in the Middle Eastern region, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

    "FM @HeikoMaas: The situation in the Middle East would become much more dangerous without the nuclear agreement with #Iran. @g7 are therefore jointly looking for solutions to safeguard the #JCPOA," Maas said, as quoted by the German Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

    The G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is currently underway in Toronto.

    US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the JCPOA, which was negotiated by the previous US leader Barack Obama's administration. On January 30, the US leader asked Congress to address the flaws in the deal. Two weeks earlier, Trump had announced that he would waive sanctions on Tehran, as required under the JCPOA, for the last time. The United States is expected to announce its decision on the agreement before May 12 deadline.

    On July 14, 2015, the European Union, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries — Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany — signed the JCPOA to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran pledged to not seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran.

