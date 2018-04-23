Netanyahu Orders Police to Tackle Lawlessness in Bedouin Community in Israel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that he had ordered the Israeli police to fight against a wave of crimes among members of the Bedouin community in the southern part of the country.

"The law applies to all… We are not prepared to tolerate violations of the law, and are acting against them as I ordered the public security minister yesterday to take action against rioting and shooting, as we saw," Netanyahu said as quoted by The Times of Israel newspaper.

The politician added that there was only one legal system in Israel and every person living in the state should respect the existing laws.

In recent days, a number of videos showing criminal activities of Bedouins, such as shooting and a scuffle between a driver and a masked man, went viral on social media.

According to the Israeli parliament, 190,000 people or about 3.5 percent of Israeli citizens are the Bedouins. The majority of them live in the Negev desert in the southern part of the country.